Aaron Judge Knew When He Woke Up That Yankees Would Win Game 5 vs. Astros

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Yankees staved off American League Championship Series elimination after defeating the Houston Astros 4-1 in Game 5 of the best-of-seven matchup on Friday at Yankee Stadium.

That result means New York will travel back to Houston for Game 6 on Saturday, but Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge apparently knew his team was headed back to Minute Maid Park on Friday morning.

"I knew we were going to Houston when I woke up," Judge told reporters postgame.

He also said that the Yankees are "always dangerous."

New York had been outscored 12-4 in its first two games at Yankee Stadium, with a four-error effort in an 8-3 defeat Thursday proving to be the team's ALCS nadir.

However, the Yanks responded strongly. All of Game 5's scoring occurred in the first inning.

Astros center fielder George Springer scored on a wild pitch to give Houston a 1-0 edge, but the Yankees countered in the bottom of the frame with a leadoff homer from DJ LeMahieu and a three-run blast via center fielder Aaron Hicks.

The series now shifts to Houston, where the Astros won 64 of their 85 home games this season (including the playoffs). Game 6 will take place Saturday at 8:08 p.m. ET.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch and Yankees skipper Aaron Boone have not decided on their Game 6 starters yet. If the series goes seven, the Yankees' Luis Severino and the Astros' Gerrit Cole will match up Sunday.