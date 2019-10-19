World Series 2019 Schedule: TV, Live-Stream Coverage for Fall Classic

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The New York Yankees lived to see another day, so the Washington Nationals' wait to identify their 2019 World Series opponent will continue.

New York pounced on Houston Astros starter Justin Verlander for a four-run first inning, keyed by Aaron Hicks' one-out, three-run homer. That proved more than enough contention for the Yanks, who received six innings of one-run ball from James Paxton and then three scoreless frames from the three relievers behind him.

New York's 4-1 victory Friday ensured there will be a Game 6 in Houston on Saturday. The Astros still hold a 3-2 series advantage, but they'll need their home crowd to help them regain momentum.

Since the American League Championship Series is undecided, we'll preview both potential World Series pairings below after laying out the Fall Classic's broadcast schedule.

World Series 2019 Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 22—Nationals at Astros/Yankees winner, 8 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23—Nationals at Astros/Yankees winner, 8 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25—Astros/Yankees winner at Nationals, 8 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26—Astros/Yankees winner at Nationals, 8 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27—Astros/Yankees winner at Nationals, 8 p.m. ET on Fox (if necessary)

Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29—Nationals at Astros/Yankees winner, 8 p.m. ET on Fox (if necessary)

Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30—Nationals at Astros/Yankees winner, 8 p.m. ET on Fox (if necessary)

All games can be live-streamed at FoxSports.com.

Houston-Washington Has Loads of Pitching and Star Power

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

A Nationals-Astros series is a pitching lover's dream.

It's not these are offenses are lacking in any way. Houston and Washington finished this season third and sixth, respectively, in runs scored. With Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve leading one lineup, and Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto pacing the other, these clubs can score in bunches.

But with starting pitching of this caliber, sometimes it doesn't matter who's at the plate.

In this power-crazed season, only 20 qualified starters had ERAs south of 3.50. This series would feature six of them: Gerrit Cole, Verlander, Max Scherzer, Zack Greinke, Patrick Corbin and Stephen Strasburg.

ESPN's Cy Young predictor labels Strasburg as the NL favorite for the award. He posted a pristine 18-6 record, held hitters to a tiny 1.04 WHIP and punched out 251 of them in 209 innings.

He has the worst ERA of this sextet—at 3.32!

"There is no better possible 2019 World Series matchup when it comes to starting pitching," CBSSports.com's Mike Axisa wrote in late September. "... Add in Bregman and Rendon, [Yordan] Alvarez and Soto, Jose Altuve, Trea Turner, George Springer and Victor Robles, and you have yourself the makings of an exciting series."

New York-Washington Pits Old Against New

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Yankees are the biggest, most decorated winners in MLB history. They have 40 World Series appearances and 27 championships on their resume. Their trophy collection is an embarrassment of riches.

The Nationals have already probed deeper into the postseason than ever before. Prior to this October, they had never won a playoff series, let alone a pennant. Even in their Montreal Expos days, they didn't reach the World Series.

That said, New York's history is mostly a distant kind. The Yankees would be making their first World Series trip in a decade. And Washington's previous stumbles don't reflect this roster. The Nats have new and maturing talent, not to mention one of the best pitching trios in baseball.

In other words, forget what history has to say. If you injected the Nationals with truth serum, they'd probably admit to wanting the Yankees.

"When it comes to [a World Series opponent], Nationals should have one clear, if undesirable, option. That is to root for the New York Yankees," Chase Hughes wrote for NBC Sports Washington. "... They ... probably represent the Nats' best path towards getting their first [title]."

New York boasts a better lineup and a more reliable bullpen than Washington. But that's true of Houston, too. What's different about the Yankees is they don't have the same quality or depth in their rotation. That's the biggest (only?) advantage the Nationals would have in either possible matchup, and it also could be the key to quieting the Bronx Bombers' bats.

On paper, the Astros would figure to be fairly heavy favorites over the Nats. The Yankees might be favored, too, but the gap wouldn't be as wide, which could lead to a more competitive series.