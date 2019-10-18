Lonzo Ball, Pelicans Hold Off RJ Barrett, Knicks for Win in Final Preseason Game

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans finished the preseason undefeated after beating the New York Knicks 117-116 on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

Seven Pelicans finished with double-digit points, led by Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Josh Hart with 17 apiece.

The balanced scoring effort helped New Orleans lead wire-to-wire, although the Pels withstood a 15-4 Knicks run in the final 3:33 to seal the win.

New York shot a trio of game-winning three-point attempts in the final 33.4 seconds, but all of them missed, including a game-ending try from Knicks center Julius Randle.

New Orleans was without star rookie forward Zion Williamson, who will miss a "period of weeks" with a right knee injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Woj also reported the "Pels are clearly treating [the] injury with an abundance of caution, but there's no shortage of confidence on [a] full recovery."

RJ Barrett, who was the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2019, scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half. New York finished its exhibition schedule with a 1-3 record.

Notable Performances

Pelicans F Brandon Ingram: 16 points (5-of-12 shooting), 6 rebounds, 3 assists

Pelicans G Lonzo Ball: 9 points (3-of-7 shooting), 3 rebounds, 3 assists

Pelicans G Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 17 points (7-of-11 shooting)

Knicks F RJ Barrett: 19 points (9-of-12 shooting), 6 rebounds, 3 assists

Knicks C Julius Randle: 20 points (7-of-19 shooting), 9 rebounds, 5 assists

Knicks G Allonzo Trier: 17 points (5-of-12 shooting)

Alexander-Walker Shines Yet Again

The Pels are 100-1 favorites to win the NBA title, per Caesars Palace, so chances are the team isn't about to embark on a championship run in the first year of the Williamson era.

However, New Orleans' depth is going to be a significant problem for opponents, and a postseason appearance certainly isn't out of the question.

The Pels have a diverse collection of talent. They have a sweet-shooting veteran in JJ Redick, a couple exciting and versatile young players in Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram and a handful of talented frontcourt players.

However, rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker may be the best Pelican not named Williamson. At the very least, he looks like a massive steal after being taken 17th overall in the draft (the recent NBA GM survey even said as much).

Alexander-Walker might be a sleeper candidate for Rookie of the Year with the way he's been playing this postseason, and he left many people impressed after Friday:

The rookie's smooth offensive play was on full display, and he was clutch in the fourth quarter with 10 points:

The Pels needed all of Alexander-Walker's 17 points in just 19 minute, and based off this preseason, they'll be going places with his scoring production off the bench.

Alexander-Walker entered Friday averaging 15.0 points in 18.4 minutes per preseason game. He's been efficient from deep (42.3 percent) and added 4.8 assists a night as well.

Losing Williamson for a few weeks is a tough blow for the Pels, but New Orleans can stay afloat if Alexander-Walker continues his torrid pace into the regular season. New Orleans can counter other teams' star power with tremendous depth, highlighted by the ex-Virginia Tech's star's breakout play.

RJ Barrett Saves His Best for Last

RJ Barrett receiving no votes for preseason rookie of the year honors in the annual NBA GM survey conducted by NBA.com.

Granted, that award looks like Williamson's to lose even if he misses some time at the beginning of the year, but Barrett will at least be on the periphery of the conversation based off how he bounced back Friday after an up-and-down preseason.

Barrett's shot hadn't been falling in his first three preseason games, shooting just 16-of-42 for a 38.1 percent success rate. He was active on the boards (seven per game) and dished six assists in his most recent effort against the Atlanta Hawks, but the preseason had been an inconsistent one for the 19-year-old rookie.

That's to be expected for someone navigating his way around the league, but Barrett dominated in his final preseason showing, going 8-of-10 for 17 points in the first half alone. He kept the Knicks in it on a night where the Pels seemingly couldn't miss save for the closing stretch of the game.

Joe Flynn of Posting and Toasting noted that Barrett was doing this work against a standout perimeter defender in Lonzo Ball:

Most importantly, Barrett's basketball IQ is undoubtedly impressive for someone who hasn't played a regular-season game yet. Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic pointed out two plays in particular:

It's clear the training wheels are off given Barrett's playing time, which should translate into the regular season. Knicks head coach David Fizdale seems to have a hard time placing him on the bench at least:

There will be significant growing pains for Barrett and a Knicks team that Caesars Sportsbook pegs with a 28-win over/under total, but early signs foreshadow promise that there's a light at the end of a long and dark tunnel for Knicks fans.

What's Next?

The Pelicans will play in the NBA's season-opening game on Tuesday when they visit the defending champion Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

The Knicks will visit the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center for their 2019-20 debut Wednesday.