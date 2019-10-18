Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, More Key Players Rested vs. Warriors

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts in front of forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

LeBron James and Anthony Davis headline a large group of Los Angeles Lakers players who will be rested for the team's preseason finale against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. 

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel announced Avery Bradley, Quinn Cook, Danny Green, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee and Rajon Rondo will also sit out, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

