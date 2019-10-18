Ernesto Valverde Warns Lionel Messi 'Has to Go Slowly' in Bid for Best Form

VI-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has called for patience as Lionel Messi regains his top form and said the Blaugrana talisman "has to go slowly" before he's back to his best.

Messi, 32, has been sidelined for half of Barcelona's 10 matches this season due to injury, but the captain made a goalscoring return for his side when they hammered Sevilla 4-0 before the international break.

Valverde spoke at a press conference on Friday and said: "He is in the process of being 100 per cent fit. The other day he played 90 minutes and scored, and that always reassures the strikers. He has to go slowly to reach top form. He only has one full game under his belt, we hope he can give us much more in the coming matches."

The Argentinian has one goal—a direct free-kick—and two assists in five appearances across all competitions this season, which is far from the production levels we've come to expect of the player.

Messi will be part of Barca's squad when they travel to Eibar in La Liga on Saturday, and Premier Sports highlighted his prolific record against this opponent in particular:

There's little doubt the Blaugrana look like a different animal when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is on the team sheet—of Barca's two defeats this season, Messi failed to start in either.

Valverde acknowledged the need to be patient with Messi as he rediscovers his best, though sportswriter Andy West noted it was a risk to start the forward against Inter Milan on October 2:

Barca came from a goal down to win that UEFA Champions League group clash 2-1 thanks to a Luis Suarez brace, with Messi assisting the winner five minutes from full time.

That performance was evidence as to the kind of impact Messi can have even when he's not at full fitness, though there are longer-term ramifications to think about when rushing a player back onto the pitch.

Hayters TV recently posted a video of players and managers alike praising Messi after he celebrated the 15th anniversary of his Barcelona debut:

There will come a day when even Messi inevitably begins to decline, though last season's league goal tally of 36—enough to win a record sixth European Golden Shoe—suggests there's much more to come.