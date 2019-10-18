Giants' Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram Cleared to Play vs. Cardinals After Injuries

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Evan Engram are expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after practicing fully on Friday.

Barkley has missed the last three games due to an ankle injury, while Engram missed last week's contest against the New England Patriots with a knee injury.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.