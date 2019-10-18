Bryce Harper Not Jealous of Nationals Being in World Series: 'So Happy for Them'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

In seven seasons in the nation's capital, Bryce Harper never made it out of the first round of the playoffs. Oddly enough, the Washington Nationals are now preparing to play in their first-ever World Series during Year 1 of the post-Harper era.

Although that storyline has been the talk of the internet recently, Harper isn't holding any hard feelings.

"They made their decision, and I made my decision as well," Harper told The Athletic's Jayson Stark. "I made the best decision for my family. And I am so happy to be in Philly. It's the place that I wanted to be."

For those wondering: No, he's not jealous about the situation. In fact, he told Stark that he's "so happy" for his former teammates:

"No, because like I said, I made my decision, and that was my decision. And it was the final decision that I made. You know, jealousy isn't good. For me, it's about having the gratitude to go out and do what I do each day and not having an attitude towards anybody else.

"I think it's about being able to be the person that I am and not saying to myself, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe I'm not a National.' Or, 'Oh my gosh, those guys are doing what they're doing. I can't believe it. I'm so jealous.' No. I'm so happy for them. You know how hard it is to get into the postseason and win games. For them to be able to put it together this year the way they have, it's an amazing thing."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.