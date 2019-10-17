Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Becomes Fastest in NFL History to Throw for 7,500 Yards

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Get used to Patrick Mahomes setting records.

The Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 7,500 passing yards in his career. It took him just 24 games, passing Kurt Warner’s previous record of 27 games, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

Mahomes surpassed 7,500 yards with a 13-yard completion to tight end Travis Kelce in the first quarter of Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

The record-setting quarterback set the tone early, completing all five of his passes on the opening drive. The one to Kelce was on a critical third down, which extended the drive and allowed Mahomes to eventually find Mecole Hardman for a touchdown.

That Mahomes looked so effective right out the gates was a welcome sign for the Chiefs considering he was dealing with an ankle injury and coming off two straight losses. The seemingly dominant team is suddenly just a half-game ahead of the Oakland Raiders in the AFC West and needs to return to form if it is going to beat the New England Patriots and others on the race to the Super Bowl.

However, those positive feelings quickly faded.

The reigning league MVP hobbled into the tunnel after suffering an injury in the first half of Thursday's contest, overshadowing his record-setting start.