Stephen Curry on Warriors' Expectations: 'A Championship Is Still the Goal'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors smiles before a pre-season game against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 14, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry said the franchise still has its eyes on the 2020 NBA championship despite Kevin Durant leaving to join the Brooklyn Nets and Klay Thompson suffering a torn ACL, which has left his status for the 2019-20 season unsettled. 

Curry told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports in an interview released Thursday the team must "create a new identity" without losing sight of the ultimate objective.

"A championship is still the goal," he said. "It's always been. We've experienced it all, and we're going to keep pushing to get back there. That's the goal. It's the North Star. The narrative might have changed internally, but we're still chasing the same goal."

                 

