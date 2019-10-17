College Football Odds Week 8: Latest Top 25 Picks and Final-Score Predictions

Matthew Putney/Associated Press

If any of the top college football teams in the country are going to lose this weekend, it's going to be an upset.

Heading into Week 8 of the season, many of the highest-ranked teams will play unranked sides this weekend, which should mean those teams will notch wins to help them hold their position in the AP Top 25 poll. The top seven teams in the country are all undefeated, and the top six are playing unranked opponents.

The only one of those with a challenging matchup is No. 7 Penn State, which will host No. 16 Michigan.

Here's a look at the full slate for this weekend, along with odds and predictions.

Week 8 Schedule and Odds

All times ET

Predicted winners against the spread in bold

Friday, Oct. 18

No. 4 Ohio State (-28) at Northwestern (8:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Saturday, Oct. 19

No. 3 Clemson (-24) at Louisville (noon, ABC)

West Virginia at No. 5 Oklahoma (-34) (noon, Fox)

No. 6 Wisconsin (-31) at Illinois (noon, Big Ten Network)

No. 9 Florida (-5) at South Carolina (noon, ESPN)

No. 11 Auburn (-19.5) at Arkansas (noon, SEC Network)

Purdue at No. 23 Iowa (-17.5) (noon, ESPN2)

No. 2 LSU (-18.5) at Mississippi State (3:30 p.m. CBS)

No. 12 Oregon (-3) at No. 25 Washington (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Temple at No. 19 SMU (-7.5) (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)

No. 20 Minnesota at Rutgers (no line) (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Tulsa at No. 21 Cincinnati (-17) (3:30 p.m., ESPNU)

UL Monroe at No. 24 Appalachian State (-15) (3:30 p.m., ESPN+)

No. 18 Baylor at Oklahoma State (-4) (4 p.m., Fox)

No. 22 Missouri (-21) at Vanderbilt (4 p.m., SEC Network)

Kentucky at No. 10 Georgia (-25) (6 p.m., ESPN)

No. 17 Arizona State at No. 13 Utah (-14) (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

Kansas at No. 15 Texas (-21) (7 p.m., Longhorn Network)

No. 16 Michigan at No. 7 Penn State (-8.5) (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Tennessee at No. 1 Alabama (-34.5) (9 p.m., ESPN)

No. 14 Boise State (-6.5) at BYU (10:15 p.m., ESPN2)

Odds obtained via Caesars

Predictions

LSU stays unbeaten with road win

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Of the top six teams in the country, LSU has the most challenging game this week as the Tigers travel to take on SEC rival Mississippi State. But they still shouldn't have trouble continuing their strong start.

LSU's offense has been dominant during its 6-0 start, which includes quality wins over Florida and Texas. The Tigers are averaging 52.5 points and 561 total yards of offense per game. That is going to be tough for Mississippi State to stop on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 3-3, but they've suffered back-to-back losses against Auburn and Tennessee. This past weekend, they fell 20-10 to the Vols, which has been their most surprising result of the season.

LSU's odds may not be as strong as some of the other top teams in the nation, but that shouldn't prevent it from another win. Expect the Tigers to roll to a 7-0 start.

Penn State remains unbeaten with home victory

This week, Penn State is the highest-ranked team that will be playing another ranked opponent. The No. 7 Nittany Lions will look to stay undefeated when they host No. 16 Michigan.

Penn State is amid the toughest part of its schedule, as last week's matchup against Iowa started a stretch of four games against ranked opponents in a span of six games. This past weekend, the Nittany Lions beat the Hawkeyes 17-12.

Although Penn State has another tough matchup on Saturday, it should have no problem continuing its strong start to the season. It is averaging 42 points per game while only allowing 8.2 points per game.

The Wolverines should play a competitive game, but expect the Nittany Lions to pull out another close win, especially because of their home-field advantage.

Arizona State wins big Pac-12 clash

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

In the other game featuring a pair of ranked teams this week, No. 13 Utah will host No. 17 Arizona State.

Both teams are 5-1 overall and 2-1 in Pac-12 play. The Utes lost to USC on Sept. 20, while the Sun Devils fell to Colorado the following day.

This should be a much closer game than the line indicates, as Utah is a 14-point favorite. Arizona State will not only keep the game closer than that, but it will also have a strong chance to pick up the upset victory on the road.

The Sun Devils have already beaten two teams that were ranked this season—Michigan State and California—and both wins came on the road. Expect a similar result on Saturday when Arizona State takes down Utah in a pivotal Pac-12 contest.