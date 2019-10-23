David De Gea Out for Manchester United vs. Partizan Belgrade with Groin Injury

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

David De Gea won't be risked for Manchester United's UEFA Europa League game away to Partizan Belgrade on Thursday so he can fully recover from a groin injury in time to face Norwich City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed De Gea didn't make the trip to Serbia on Wednesday, per Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News:

It makes sense to hold back De Gea after he was a surprising inclusion in the starting XI for Sunday's 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford. The stopper was hurt early on international duty when Spain booked a place at next summer's UEFA Euro 2020 thanks to a 1-1 draw away to Sweden in qualifying.

Being without De Gea in Europe will likely force United to turn to experienced backup Sergio Romero. The 32-year-old is a capable presence between the posts, one who has compiled a decent record during his time with the Red Devils, including playing in the 2-0 win over Ajax in the 2017 Europa League final.

Even though Argentina international Romero has proved himself dependable, few goalkeepers can match De Gea when the Spaniard is at his best. He can produce wonder saves with such regularity that they begin to look like routine stops.

While inconsistency has crept into De Gea's game in recent seasons, he is still capable of outstanding individual performances in a struggling team. A United defence featuring big-money imports centre-back Harry Maguire and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka will still miss De Gea's athleticism and influence.