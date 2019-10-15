Spain GK David De Gea Subbed off vs. Sweden After Suffering Apparent Injury

ANDERS WIKLUND/Getty Images

David De Gea left Spain's UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier against Sweden with an apparent injury on Tuesday, after the Manchester United goalkeeper limped off the pitch on the hour mark.

De Gea had been attempting a clearance when he pulled up and needed to be replaced by Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga:

