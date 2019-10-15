Rodrigo Secures Euro 2020 Qualification for Spain with Late Equaliser vs. Sweden

Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

Rodrigo's 92nd-minute equaliser sent Spain to UEFA Euro 2020, after La Roja came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Sweden in a qualifier in Group F at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on Tuesday night.

Marcus Berg's 50th-minute goal looked like enough for the hosts on a night when Spain lost Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea to injury in the second half. However, the visitors got the breakthrough they needed when Valencia frontman Rodrigo met a corner from Fabian Ruiz in stoppage time.

With Spain only needing to avoid defeat to qualify, it was no surprise Sweden played with a greater sense of urgency. The home side manufactured several excellent chances during the first half, with Robin Quaison going close on 27 minutes after being played in by midfield schemer Kristoffer Olsson.

Quaison went close again soon after when he met a cross from the industrious Mikael Lustig. Ball-playing Gent centre-back Lustig was on the end of a chance of his own after Berg smartly headed down, drawing a save from De Gea.

Spain mustered little in response, although Napoli playmaker Ruiz was getting into some useful shooting positions and combining well with Arsenal's Dani Ceballos.

Yet for all their artistry, La Roja weren't pressing the issue enough, and it was fitting they were punished five minutes after the restart when Berg eventually beat De Gea, but only after the United stopper had made two excellent saves from close range:

Things went from bad to worse for Spain when De Gea limped off on the hour mark to be replaced by Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga:

Spain needed a response, but none of Gerard Moreno, Rodrigo or Mikel Oyarzabal were able to apply the finishing touch. The pace of passing had also slowed through midfield, with Ceballos earning a booking after sloppily giving the ball away.

Hope appeared lost until Ruiz, who had arguably been Spain's best player, picked out Rodrigo, and the striker made no mistake to maintain his country's remarkable recent record qualifying for major tournaments:

Spain have fielded more talented squads in previous competitions, but the resolve shown by Robert Moreno's players in the Swedish capital is a good omen for next summer.

What's Next?

Spain close out the qualifiers with games at home to Malta on Friday, November 15, and Romania on Monday, November 18. Meanwhile, Sweden will be in action on the same dates, first in Romania, before hosting the Faroe Islands.