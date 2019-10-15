Report: Barcelona Could End Neymar Interest Because of Ansu Fati's Rise

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Ansu Fati's rapid rise this season doesn't just mean Barcelona have another potential young star in their ranks. It could also mean the Camp Nou club ends its interest in bringing back Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

A report from Mundo Deportivo (h/t Luis Mazariegos of SB Nation's Barca Blaugranes) noted how the development of 16-year-old Fati has Barca considering alternatives to Neymar, whose injury history also remains a concern for the reigning La Liga champions.

