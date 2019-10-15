Report: Barcelona Could End Neymar Interest Because of Ansu Fati's Rise

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2019

TOPSHOT - Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar reacts at the end of the French Trophy of Champions football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Rennes (SRFC) at the Shenzhen Universiade stadium on August 3, 2019. - Representatives of FC Barcelona went on August 13, 2019 to France to discuss with those of Paris of a possible return to Barça of the Brazilian star Neymar without the file changing significantly. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Ansu Fati's rapid rise this season doesn't just mean Barcelona have another potential young star in their ranks. It could also mean the Camp Nou club ends its interest in bringing back Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

A report from Mundo Deportivo (h/t Luis Mazariegos of SB Nation's Barca Blaugranes) noted how the development of 16-year-old Fati has Barca considering alternatives to Neymar, whose injury history also remains a concern for the reigning La Liga champions.

                                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

