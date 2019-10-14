Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Cleared for Non-Contact Drills Amid Foot Injury Recovery

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is on the mend from a foot injury suffered while playing with USA Basketball this summer as ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reported Monday night that he has been cleared for non-contact activity.

Youngmisuk added that Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was asked about Kuzma's availability for L.A.'s regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 22 and labeled Kuzma as "'day-to-day' moving forward to see how his foot reacts to more work."

Kuzma was scheduled for an MRI upon the Lakers' return home from their two-game preseason slate in China, according to a release from Sept. 26. The 24-year-old originally departed USA Basketball in late August due to what was described as a left ankle injury.

The Lakers returned after losing 91-77 to the Brooklyn Nets in Shenzhen, China, on Saturday.

However, they came home with a different injury concern as Anthony Davis hurt his thumb in Saturday's contest. MRI results Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, were clean.

Youngmisuk noted that Vogel said "the Lakers are still huddling over Anthony Davis' status moving forward but he looked good shooting the ball from deep" in workouts prior to L.A.'s preseason game with the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

Entering the regular season banged up is not ideal for any team, of course, but that is especially true for a Lakers squad that saw significant roster turnover this summer. Most notably, Davis came to L.A. in a trade that sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kuzma was the only member of L.A.'s young core to survive the trade, which speaks to how much the Lakers believe he will be crucial to their success moving forward. Last season, he averaged 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 70 games (68 starts).

"Can't wait to hoop ahhhh," Kuzma tweeted early Monday.

The Lakers can't wait for him to get back on the court, either. On-court chemistry isn't built overnight.