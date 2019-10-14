Celtics Rumors: Jayson Tatum's $9.9M 4th-Year Contract Option Picked Up

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2019

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum plays against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Boston, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics picked up Jayson Tatum's $9.9 million option for 2020-21, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. 

Tatum will now be eligible for restricted free agency in 2021 assuming he turns down a $12.9 million qualifying offer.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

