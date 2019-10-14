Celtics Rumors: Jayson Tatum's $9.9M 4th-Year Contract Option Picked Up

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics picked up Jayson Tatum's $9.9 million option for 2020-21, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Tatum will now be eligible for restricted free agency in 2021 assuming he turns down a $12.9 million qualifying offer.

