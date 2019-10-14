Report: Ansu Fati to Be Offered New Contract at Barcelona with £88M Release Fee

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2019

Ansu Fati of FC Barcelona during the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF at the Camp Nou stadium on September 24, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain(Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images)
ANP Sport/Getty Images

Barcelona's Ansu Fati is reportedly set to be handed a new contract by the Catalan club that will include a release clause of £88 million.

The 16-year-old has been a surprise star for Barca so far this season

He was promoted to the first team earlier this term due to a number of attacking injuries, and he has returned two La Liga goals and an assist in 174 minutes of action:

According to El Mundo Deportivo (h/t MailOnline's Kieran Jackson), Barca are now set to offer Fati a new long-term deal and, in an attempt to deter any would-be suitors, it will include a release clause of £88 million. 

Guinea-Bissau-born Fati is likely to continue to get minutes from the bench in Barca's first team throughout 2019-20.

But he will find starts hard to come by when Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann are all fit.

He is an exciting prospect who Barca's fans are likely eager to see a lot more of over the coming years.

Fati signed his first contract with the Blaugrana back in July and is already tied to the club until 2022.

However, Barca are clearly eager to ensure he is committed to the club in the long term and will not be tempted by any other offers that come his way.

The Catalan giants have a long history of producing superstars from their famed La Masia academy.

It has been some time since a graduate became an established part of the first team, but Fati has made his first step this season in his quest to emulate the likes of Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi:

He has a long way to go before he can come close to that trio, but Barca seem convinced of his talent and want to ensure he progresses his career at the Camp Nou.   

