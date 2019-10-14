Gareth Bale, Luka Modric Injured in Wales vs. Croatia Euro 2020 Qualifier

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Gareth Bale and Luka Modric both looked to have picked up knocks during the clash between Wales and Croatia on Sunday, in a potential double injury blow for their club Real Madrid.

The two nations drew 1-1 in their UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifying clash, with Bale netting for Wales. However, he finished the game in clear discomfort, while Modric was substituted in the final stages.

Wales boss Ryan Giggs provided an update on the condition of the Los Blancos forward following the game, noting Bale had a "bit of cramp," per Goal. With the home side having made all three of their substitutes already, the 30-year-old stayed out on the field, although he contributed little in the final stages due to his lack of mobility.

"He didn't want to come off," continued Giggs. "It was a fantastic performance [by him]. It was a shame he got that for the last 10 minutes, so we were down one player really."

Bale scored on the stroke of half-time for the home side, showcasing excellent close control and composure to finish, per Sky Sports Football:

Modric was also involved in an entertaining game before his withdrawal, and afterwards manager Zlatko Dalic offered an update on his condition, suggesting the issue shouldn't be too serious.

"[Modric] got hit in the muscle, which is awkward and quite painful, so he had to go off," said the Croatia boss. "He will certainly need a two to three-day break, but I hope he will be alright."

As Kiyan Sobhani of Managing Madrid relayed, what initially looked to be a positive international break for Madrid has turned into a concerning one:

Although neither player looks set to be on the sidelines for a prolonged spell with these issues, Madrid manger Zinedine Zidane would have been looking on concerned, as his team gear up for a crucial month of fixtures when the domestic calendar resumes.

After Saturday's trip to Real Mallorca in La Liga, they will travel to Galatasaray for a huge UEFA Champions League clash. Madrid have only taken one point from their two fixtures in the group stages so far.

The following weekend will see Madrid visit bitter rivals Barcelona for the first Clasico of the season. It's set to be a crucial one, with Los Blancos, who occupy top spot in the Spanish top flight, just two points ahead of the Blaugrana in second place.