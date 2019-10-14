College Football Rankings 2019: Latest Polls, Predictions for Week 8 Standings

Sam Craft/Associated Press

The SEC already had the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 Poll, but now it has the top two.

Alabama continued its impressive start with a 47-28 win at Texas A&M on Saturday, maintaining its hold on the top spot in the rankings. Meanwhile, LSU moved up to No. 2 in the AP poll with a strong 42-28 win over Florida, which is now ranked No. 9 after the loss.

Including Florida, Georgia and Auburn, the SEC now has five of the top 11 teams in the AP poll.

Heading into Week 8 of the college football season, here's a look at the full AP Top 25 Poll and Amway Coaches Poll, followed by some predictions for this upcoming weekend.

Week 8 AP Top 25 Poll

1. Alabama (6-0)

2. LSU (6-0)

3. Clemson (6-0)

4. Ohio State (6-0)

5. Oklahoma (6-0)

6. Wisconsin (6-0)

7. Penn State (6-0)

8. Notre Dame (5-1)

9. Florida (6-1)

10. Georgia (5-1)

11. Auburn (5-1)

12. Oregon (5-1)

13. Utah (5-1)

14. Boise State (6-0)

15. Texas (4-2)

16. Michigan (5-1)

17. Arizona State (5-1)

18. Baylor (6-0)

19. SMU (6-0)

20. Minnesota (6-0)

21. Cincinnati (5-1)

22. Missouri (5-1)

23. Iowa (4-2)

24. Appalachian State (5-0)

25. Washington (5-2)

Week 8 Amway Coaches Poll

1. Alabama (6-0)

2. Clemson (6-0)

3. LSU (6-0)

4. Ohio State (6-0)

5. Oklahoma (6-0)

6. Wisconsin (6-0)

7. Penn State (6-0)

8. Notre Dame (5-1)

9. Florida (6-1)

10. Georgia (5-1)

11. Auburn (5-1)

12. Oregon (5-1)

13. Boise State (6-0)

14. Utah (5-1)

15. Texas (4-2)

16. Michigan (5-1)

17. Arizona State (5-1)

18. Baylor (6-0)

19. SMU (6-0)

20. Minnesota (6-0)

21. Cincinnati (5-1)

22. Iowa (4-2)

23. Washington (5-2)

24. Appalachian State (5-0)

25. Temple (5-1)

Week 8 Predictions

It could be a quiet weekend near the top of the AP Top 25 poll, as the top six teams all play lesser opponents they should defeat with ease. Only a shocking upset would cause a major stir at the top of the rankings, but that seems unlikely to happen.

However, one team that could prove it's worthy of again moving up is No. 7 Penn State. Coming off a win over No. 22 Iowa, the Nittany Lions play another ranked opponent this week when they host No. 16 Michigan on Saturday night.

Penn State can continue to build a strong case for the College Football Playoff selection committee with another win against a tough Big Ten rival. Of course, whether the Nittany Lions end the season with a chance to play for the national title likely depends on if they can beat No. 4 Ohio State when the two teams meet in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 23.

As for this week, Penn State should take down Michigan. The Nittany Lions will have an electric home atmosphere, and the Wolverines have been less impressive during their 5-1 start, which includes a loss to No. 6 Wisconsin and a double-overtime victory against Army.

The other two Week 8 matchups featuring a pair of ranked teams are both Pac-12 games. No. 12 Oregon is hosting No. 25 Washington, while No. 13 Utah hosts No. 17 Arizona State.

After losing two of its first six games, Washington reentered the AP poll this week with a 51-27 win at Arizona. However, the Huskies will likely be dropping right back out, as the Ducks have been more impressive during their 5-1 start.

Oregon lost its season opener against No. 11 Auburn in Dallas, but it's rebounded with five straight wins, including three in a row against Pac-12 opponents. The Ducks have allowed seven or fewer points in all of those victories, and their success should continue against the Huskies.

Utah-Arizona State will be a huge matchup for the Pac-12 South. The Utes and the Sun Devils are two of four teams in the division with a 2-1 conference record, and they're the only two among that group that are ranked.

Arizona State already has a pair of wins against opponents that were ranked, as it beat Michigan State and California. However, this road game against Utah should be the Sun Devils' most challenging matchup yet.

The Utes' only loss so far came at USC on Sept. 20, and that was also the only time they've scored less than 30 points in a game this season. They should score a lot of points again against Arizona State, which will likely lead them to victory in a high-scoring game.