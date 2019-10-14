NCAA Football Rankings 2019: Top Reaction to Week 8 College Polls and Standings

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

LSU's second victory over a Top 10 team vaulted it to No. 2 in the AP Top 25.

The new position adds to the buzz for its November 9 meeting with top-ranked Alabama.

The Crimson Tide and the Tigers are two of a handful of teams that have consistently played at a high level for close to two months.

Florida and Georgia dropped out of the top tier with defeats Saturday, and they now sit behind Notre Dame in the grouping of one-loss teams.

With the additions of Minnesota and Appalachian State to the AP poll, all 12 undefeated teams are now ranked.

The Gophers and Mountaineers were two of four new entrants to the bottom part of a list that has experienced plenty of change week by week.

Week 8 Rankings

AP Top 25

1. Alabama (6-0)

2. LSU (6-0)

3. Clemson (6-0)

4. Ohio State (6-0)

5. Oklahoma (6-0)

6. Wisconsin (6-0)

7. Penn State (6-0)

8. Notre Dame (5-1)

9. Florida (6-1)

10. Georgia (5-1)

11. Auburn (5-1)

12. Oregon (5-1)

13. Utah (5-1)

14. Boise State (6-0)

15. Texas (4-2)

16. Michigan (5-1)

17. Arizona State (5-1)

18. Baylor (6-0)

19. SMU (6-0)

20. Minnesota (6-0)

21. Cincinnati (5-1)

22. Missouri (5-1)

23. Iowa (4-2)

24. Appalachian State (5-0)

25. Washington (5-2)

Amway Coaches Poll

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. LSU

4. Ohio State

5. Oklahoma

6. Wisconsin

7. Penn State

8. Notre Dame

9. Florida

10. Georgia

11. Auburn

12. Oregon

13. Boise State

14. Utah

15. Texas

16. Michigan

17. Arizona State

18. Baylor

19. SMU

20. Minnesota

21. Cincinnati

22. Iowa

23. Washington

24. Appalachian State

25. Temple

Analysis

LSU's home win over Florida gained it 10 more first-place votes in the AP poll than it achieved a week ago when it landed at No. 5.

The coaches favored Clemson over LSU in their rankings, and Ed Orgeron's team earned the least first-place nominations of the four sides that did so.

Although Clemson's resume may be perceived as weaker than others, Dabo Swinney's team is the only one with five victories over FBS foes, per ESPN's David Hale:

Four of those victories have occurred against teams currently sitting at 3-3. The number of wins over squads at, or better, than .500 could increase if Louisville, Wake Forest and NC State continue to win.

What Clemson lacks is an offense that averages over 500 total yards per game. As 247 Sports' Shea Dixon noted, four of the best teams in that category are ranked in the Top 5:

Over the next few weeks, the list of championship contenders could be cut, with Ohio State facing Wisconsin October 26 and LSU visiting Alabama on the second weekend of November.

That would leave five unbeaten teams, if everyone else wins out, with one falling later in November when Penn State makes a trip to Ohio State.

Notre Dame, Florida and Georgia should view that as a chance to move up through extended winning streaks.

The Athletic's Pete Sampson pointed out the Fighting Irish are the top one-loss team, but it does not carry much weight until the College Football Playoff list comes out:

Even though the Pac-12 was written off earlier in the year, Oregon and Utah could sneak into the playoff discussion.

Since Florida and Georgia play each other and Auburn still has LSU and Alabama on its schedule, the best Pac-12 teams could be back in the Top 10 soon.

Arizona State and Washington could unravel those plans if they beat the Utes and Ducks, respectively, in Week 8.

Boise State is still comfortably ahead of its competition to be the top Group of Five side, with SMU the closest program five spots back.

The Mustangs face a tough matchup in The American against Temple, who landed at the bottom of the Coaches poll. Few expected that to be a high-profile matchup in August, as The Athletic's Matt Brown noted:

Appalachian State joined that fight by earning its highest-ever poll position in program history, per the program's official website.

The Mountaineers have the third-longest active FBS winning streak, with Minnesota tied in fourth alongside Baylor, per AP's Dave Campbell:

P.J. Fleck's Gophers may be the most intriguing team to watch, as they should beat Rutgers and Maryland to set up a potential clash of undefeated sides with Penn State on the same day as Alabama-LSU.

