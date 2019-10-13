According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "many expect [Jay Gruden] to take the rest of this season off and then potentially resurface next season on the same staff as his brother, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, according to league sources. He will have a year remaining on his Washington contract after this season ends."

Schefter added that the Raiders have a vacancy on their staff at quarterbacks coach, so it "could be the perfect move" pairing the brothers together in Las Vegas.

