AP College Football Poll 2019: Week 8 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

AP College Football Poll 2019: Week 8 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 TeamsOctober 13, 2019
A busy weekend of college football led to a few notable changes in the Week 8 Associated Press rankings.
There was limited drama over the past month, but Saturday saw three of the Top 11 teams in the country go down, with two of those losses coming against another highly ranked squad. Georgia suffered the most surprising defeat with a home loss against unranked South Carolina.
Associated Press Poll
1. Alabama
2. LSU
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. Wisconsin
7. Penn State
8. Notre Dame
9. Florida
10. Georgia
11. Auburn
12. Oregon
13. Utah
14. Boise State
15. Texas
16. Michigan
17. Arizona State
18. Baylor
19. SMU
20. Minnesota
21. Cincinnati
22. Missouri
23. Iowa
24. Appalachian State
25. Washington
Georgia took a major fall this week, dropping from No. 3 to No. 10.
That came after a 20-17 double-overtime loss to South Carolina, as UGA quarterback Jake Fromm threw three interceptions and lost one fumble. One of those picks was returned for a touchdown to give the Gamecocks a halftime lead:
"When a team scores on defense, it's like a 90 percent chance they're going to win, and we still almost overcame that," head coach Kirby Smart said after the game, per Mike Griffith of Dawg Nation. "But you can't turn the ball over four times and win."
Turnovers might have cost Georgia a shot at a national championship.
LSU had arguably the most impressive victory of the week, defeating No. 7 Florida. Down 28-21 in the third quarter, the Tigers finished the game with 21 unanswered points to make a big move to No. 2 in the rankings.
It continues an impressive trend for head coach Ed Orgeron in big games:
Aaron Torres @Aaron_Torres
LSU beats Florida and it's time to admit: Coach O has become one of the best big game coaches in college football. Since the start of last year, he's 5-1 vs Top 10 teams (only loss to Bama). Same number of Top 10 wins as Dabo/Riley/Kirby combined over the same stretch. UN. REAL.
Florida fell to No. 9.
Oklahoma also proved itself, winning the Red River Rivalry 34-27, and Jalen Hurts and CeeDee Lamb connected for three touchdown passes.
Some off-the-radar squads also gained respect this week, including Minnesota, which moved into the Top 25 at No. 20 after improving to 6-0 with a 34-7 blowout win over Nebraska. Appalachian State is now No. 24 following its 5-0 start to 2019.
There is plenty to watch behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson, who won by a combined 50 points Saturday over Texas A&M and FSU, respectively.
