Brazil and Nigeria Draw in 2019 Friendly as Neymar Exits with Apparent Injury

ROSLAN RAHMAN/Getty Images

Brazil's winless run extended to four matches as they could only draw 1-1 with Nigeria at Singapore's National Stadium on Sunday, in a fixture which saw Neymar forced off due to injury after just 12 minutes.

The Paris Saint-Germain star left the pitch with what looked like a hamstring injury when the score was 0-0.

He was replaced by Philippe Coutinho before goals from Joe Aribo and Casemiro either side of half-time meant the spoils were shared. Brazil remain without a win since the Copa America final in July.

A strong Brazilian side were quick out of the blocks in Singapore as Roberto Firmino whistled an effort just wide of the post inside three minutes.

Nigeria responded with an effort of their own, Victor Osimhen forcing a save out of Ederson after latching onto Alex Iwobi's fine cross.

Neymar then almost slipped in Gabriel Jesus with a fine through ball, before he had to be replaced by Coutinho:

His exit did not immediately appear to adversely affect the Selecao, who continued to press Nigeria.

Jesus and Firmino both forced saves out of goalkeeper Francis Uzoho before the half-hour mark, but they could not find a breakthrough. And then the Super Eagles produced a sucker punch 10 minutes from the break.

Aribo burst into the box to pick up a pass and although his first touch was heavy, he was able to deftly regather the ball and poke home the opener from six yards:

Nigeria went into the break in the ascendancy, but it took less than three minutes of the second half for Brazil to restore parity.

Dani Alves played a fine cross into the box from the right, and when Marquinhos' header rebounded back off the bar, Casemiro was quickest to turn it home from close range.

What followed was close to a Brazil onslaught as Jesus forced another fine save from Uzoho and Casemiro thundered a header against the crossbar.

Nigeria then lost Uzoho to injury as he was stretchered off:

Brazil continued to dominate possession and substitute Gabriel Barbosa came close to a winner after a fine Richarlison cross 15 minutes from time.

But despite having Nigeria penned in their own half for the majority of the last quarter, Brazil could not find another goal, and Coutinho wasted the best chance of the closing stages when he scuffed a shot in space from eight yards.

What's Next?

Sunday's clash was Brazil's last fixture of 2019, but Nigeria are back in action against Togo on Thursday.