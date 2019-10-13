NBA Rumors: Anonymous Exec Says Jaylen Brown Could Play His Way to Max Contract

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown is set to become a restricted free agent after the season, and if he and the team don't agree to a rookie-scale extension, he could see max offers next summer with a big 2019-20 campaign.

At least, that's what one Eastern Conference general manager believes, as he told Frank Urbina of Hoops Hype:

"The Celtics may be thinking that they don't want to give a max deal to their third-best player, but Jaylen Brown may be thinking that he can be the top free agent next summer if he has a big year. Brown could play his way into a max contract. He's going to have a bigger role than ever before with Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Marcus Morris gone, and next summer's free-agent class is weak. If he does play his way into a max deal, Boston can match since he'll be restricted.

"I think if you're the Celtics, you try see if he'd do something around $20 million [per year], but if you want him to be part of your core long-term and want to lock him in, it may make sense to give him more. Boston may be comfortable saying, 'We'll give you something around $25 million [per year] now to sort of get a discount and not pay the max.' And Brown really could be the top free agent available next summer, so I could see the argument for giving him the max."

