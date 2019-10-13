NCAA Football Rankings 2019: Week 8 College Top 25 Standings Shakeup Predictions

Bill Feig/Associated Press

It's been eight years since LSU won the SEC championship. But if the Tigers continue to play as they have in 2019, it's possible that drought could be coming to an end this season.

Continuing its challenging schedule, No. 5 LSU notched an impressive 42-28 win over No. 7 Florida on Saturday. It was the Tigers' second win over a team ranked in the top 10 this season, as they also beat the then-No. 9 Texas on Sept. 7.

With No. 3 Georgia losing, LSU will move up at least one spot in this week's AP Top 25 poll. It's possible the Tigers could even move up multiple spots. And they will have the opportunity to keep rising, as they have games against No. 1 Alabama and No. 12 Auburn still to come.

After an exciting Saturday of college football, here's a look at how the AP Top 25 poll could change heading into Week 8.

Projected AP Top 25 Poll

1. Alabama (6-0)

2. Clemson (6-0)

3. LSU (6-0)

4. Oklahoma (6-0)

5. Ohio State (6-0)

6. Wisconsin (6-0)

7. Penn State (6-0)

8. Georgia (5-1)

9. Notre Dame (5-1)

10. Florida (5-1)

11. Auburn (5-1)

12. Oregon (5-1)

13. Boise State (6-0)

14. Utah (5-1)

15. Michigan (5-1)

16. Texas (4-2)

17. Arizona State (5-1)

18. SMU (6-0)

19. Baylor (6-0)

20. Cincinnati (5-1)

21. Minnesota (6-0)

22. Missouri (6-0)

23. Iowa (4-2)

24. Appalachian State (5-0)

25. Washington (5-2)

Predicted Movement

No. 3 Georgia suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, and it was certainly surprising. Playing at home, the Bulldogs lost 20-17 in double overtime to unranked South Carolina.

That's going to cause Georgia to slide down the rankings. The voters will decide how far the Bulldogs will fall, but it will likely be to around No. 8. They should stay ahead of Notre Dame, a team they beat earlier this season, as well as SEC rivals Florida and Auburn, each of which also has one loss.

While Georgia is on the way down, LSU and Oklahoma should move up. Although Ohio State didn't play, it could slide to No. 5 because of the quality victories by the Tigers and Sooners on Saturday.

The Tigers fell behind early in the second half against Florida, but they scored three unanswered touchdowns to come away with a 14-point victory over the No. 7 Gators.

"We knew that last year they got after us up front," LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Our offensive line took that personally. I was just so proud of those guys. There was no pressure the entire night."

The Sooners won this year's edition of the Red River Showdown, beating Big 12 rival Texas 34-27. It was Oklahoma's first game against a ranked opponent this season, and it proved to be up to the challenge.

Jalen Hurts had another big day leading the Sooners offense, passing for 235 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 131 yards and a score. However, he still feels there's room for improvement moving forward.

"I would say I didn't put the team in the greatest and best situation," Hurts said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Not a complete game, but a step in the right direction."

Another team that should move up in the poll is Penn State. The Nittany Lions entered the weekend ranked No. 10, then they notched a 17-12 win over No. 17 Iowa. It was an impressive win over a Big Ten rival that has a strong defense.

Penn State also had an impressive defensive showing, holding Iowa without a touchdown until there were only 2 minutes, 31 seconds remaining. Expect the Nittany Lions to move up a few spots after this quality victory.