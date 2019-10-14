Biggest NFL Draft Risers and Fallers After Week 7 of College Football

1 of 8

Marianna Massey/Getty Images

LSU's Joe Burrow wasn't expected to be a surefire NFL prospect when he began the season, but the Tigers senior signal-caller has played his way up draft boards.

He continued to do that in Saturday's 42-28 win over Florida and one of the top secondaries in the nation.

At 6'4", 216 pounds, Burrow has the size and arm talent, and he's proved over the past couple of seasons he has the athleticism to take off when the pocket collapses or the play breaks down. This year has been about proving he can make all the throws.

Against CJ Henderson and Florida's vaunted secondary, it was about achieving near-perfection.

Burrow had just three incompletions on the night, completing 21 of 24 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns. With Justin Jefferson (who is draft-eligible) and Ja'Marr Chase (who isn't) at his disposal, Burrow is having a magical season.

It's one that's gaining the attention of people who matter.

"He's playing his ass off," ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay told Ryen Russillo on his podcast recently (via Heavy.com). "He is a totally different quarterback than the one that I saw last year, and if he keeps this up then, yes, he is going to be involved [among the top quarterback prospects]. … Burrow is, to me, the single player who is most different or most changed than the player I saw from a year ago, and I am interested to see if he can keep it up."

McShay went on to say Burrow is playing his way into a Day 2 pick, but can he rise even higher? There are still mechanical holes in his game, and he doesn't have the strongest arm in the draft, but Burrow is doing a lot of things well. Saturday's performance will show well with scouts.