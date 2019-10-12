College Football Rankings: B/R’s Top 25 After Week 7

0 of 4

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Down went Georgia as Will Muschamp finally earned his signature win with South Carolina. The Bulldogs were outmatched despite having the more experienced quarterback and star-laden roster, giving them a black eye that'll sting for a while after they climbed to third in the polls.

That was the tip of the iceberg of a busy college football day. LSU outdueled Florida in a key Top Seven matchup. Penn State had just enough to outlast Iowa, and Notre Dame avoided disaster against USC.

We also must mention Oklahoma's clutch win in the Red River Rivalry against Texas. Though it wasn't the offensive show we expected thanks to a slow first half, it featured an exciting ending that highlighted the Sooners' immense offensive firepower and improved defense.

All of that and plenty more had an impact on this week's rankings. Bleacher Report's panel of experts—Matt Hayes, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Joel Reuter and Ian Wharton—each submitted a ballot. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.

B/R Week 7 Top 25

1. Alabama

T-2. Clemson

T-2. LSU

4. Ohio State

T-5. Oklahoma

T-5. Wisconsin

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Georgia

11. Auburn

12. Oregon

13. Boise State

14. Michigan

15. Utah

16. Texas

17. Minnesota

18. Baylor

19. SMU

20. Arizona State

21. Appalachian State

22. Cincinnati

23. Missouri

24. Temple

25. Tulane

Others receiving votes: Iowa, Arizona