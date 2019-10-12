Video: Watch Tua Tagovailoa Become Alabama's All-Time Passing TD Leader

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Another Saturday, another record for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

During the first quarter of Alabama's matchup with No. 24 Texas A&M on Saturday, the 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist became the Tide's all-time leader for career touchdown passes. Tagovailoa was tied with AJ McCarron at 77 touchdowns until this 31-yard toss to Jaylen Waddle became No. 78:

On Sept. 28, in a 59-31 win over Ole Miss, Tagovailoa passed McCarron for a separate record with a seven-yard touchdown run:

And as in his six-passing-touchdown performance against Ole Miss, Tagovailoa continued to pour it on the Aggies after he broke the record Saturday:

The one negative from Tagovailoa's outing at College Station came in the second quarter when he threw his first interception of the season, but even then, his touchdown-to-interception ratio on the year is 27-1.

It has been speculated that the junior quarterback will depart for the NFL following this season. Every Saturday, he does more to fuel that speculation by outperforming everybody on the field. Regardless of his decision, Tagovailoa has one category in which he still falls behind McCarron.

The latter won back-to-back championships as Alabama's starting quarterback, while Tagovailoa has one—but none as a full-time starter.

With the way Tagovailoa is playing, however, it's hard to predict anybody will stop No. 1 Alabama from securing the title come January.