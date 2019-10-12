Texas' Malcolm Roach Ejected for Targeting Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb

David Kent/Associated Press

Texas had to finish Saturday's showdown against Oklahoma without defensive end Malcolm Roach after he was flagged for targeting in the second half.

The play occurred midway through the third quarter when Roach lowered his head to hit Sooners receiver CeeDee Lamb, who was already down at the time contact was made.

Per Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman, Roach will likely have to sit out the first half of next week's game against Kansas.

Roach's hit came in the wake of escalating tensions between the Sooners and Longhorns before the game kicked off.

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, every player on both teams received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty due to a skirmish at midfield during pregame warm-ups. Things settled down once the game began, at least until Roach's targeting penalty.

Lamb showed no lingering effects from the hit by Roach. The junior star caught his second touchdown of the game two plays later to give the Sooners a 17-10 lead.

Roach has appeared in all six games for Texas this season. He entered Saturday with 13 total tackles and one tackle for loss.