Texas' Malcolm Roach Ejected for Targeting Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 12, 2019

Texas defensive end Malcolm Roach speaks during Big 12 Conference NCAA college football media day Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David Kent)
David Kent/Associated Press

Texas had to finish Saturday's showdown against Oklahoma without defensive end Malcolm Roach after he was flagged for targeting in the second half.   

The play occurred midway through the third quarter when Roach lowered his head to hit Sooners receiver CeeDee Lamb, who was already down at the time contact was made. 

Per Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman, Roach will likely have to sit out the first half of next week's game against Kansas. 

Roach's hit came in the wake of escalating tensions between the Sooners and Longhorns before the game kicked off. 

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, every player on both teams received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty due to a skirmish at midfield during pregame warm-ups. Things settled down once the game began, at least until Roach's targeting penalty. 

Lamb showed no lingering effects from the hit by Roach. The junior star caught his second touchdown of the game two plays later to give the Sooners a 17-10 lead. 

Roach has appeared in all six games for Texas this season. He entered Saturday with 13 total tackles and one tackle for loss. 

Related

    All OU-UT Players Penalized Pregame

    Another unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for any player will now result in an ejection

    College Football logo
    College Football

    All OU-UT Players Penalized Pregame

    Another unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for any player will now result in an ejection

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Predictions for CFB Week 7 🔮

    Looking at the biggest games on Separation Saturday

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Predictions for CFB Week 7 🔮

    Looking at the biggest games on Separation Saturday

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Riley Is Smart to Ban 'Horns Down'

    Being classy has nothing to do with it

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Why Riley Is Smart to Ban 'Horns Down'

    Being classy has nothing to do with it

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Answering Week 7's Biggest Questions 🤔

    ❓Oklahoma or Texas? ❓Can LSU or Florida get into CFP picture? ❓Which underdog gets the biggest upset?

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Answering Week 7's Biggest Questions 🤔

    ❓Oklahoma or Texas? ❓Can LSU or Florida get into CFP picture? ❓Which underdog gets the biggest upset?

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report