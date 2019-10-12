Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford Among Barcelona's Rumoured Transfer Targets

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Replacing Luis Suarez will be no easy task, but Barcelona have already compiled a lengthy list of high-profile potential targets, including Tottenham Hotspur frontman Harry Kane and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

Kane and Rashford are options, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Matt Maltby of the Daily Mirror). However, Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe is the top target, while Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez props up the list.

Roberto Firmino has also crossed the Camp Nou club's radar, but the Blaugrana don't believe there is much chance of signing the Liverpool No. 9, per the reports.

Barca's decision to cast this wide a net is motivated by Suarez turning 33 in January. Yet while he may be approaching the winter of his career, the Uruguay international remains a prolific source of goals.

Suarez is enjoying an excellent run of form in front of goal recently, culminating in an outrageous bicycle kick to find the net during Barca's 4-0 win over Sevilla on home soil.

As he's gotten older, Suarez has refined his game to become more active in the penalty area while also retaining a flair for the spectacular:

Skills like these mean Suarez will be a tough act to follow. Rashford seems ill-suited to trying since the 21-year-old has been inconsistent as a finisher, not to mention he signed a new contract until 2023 in the summer worth £200,000 per week.

Kane seems like a more suitable option. He has been left frustrated by Spurs' "failure to challenge for silverware," per the reports.

Despite any frustrations, Tottenham's No. 10 is still a steady source of goals. His movement, technique and shooting power would be assets in a Barca front three defined by the pace and guile of wide forwards Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi.

Kane is also a more realistic target than Mbappe, who represents the future for PSG, despite the presence of former Barcelona ace Neymar. Meanwhile, Martinez appears settled in Antonio Conte's best Inter XI, having scored three times already this season.

Barca need a true centre-forward to augment and eventually replace Suarez. Converting either Griezmann or Ousmane Dembele would be unrealistic, since the latter still has disciplinary issues, while Griezmann has made an indifferent start after arriving from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth €120 million this summer.