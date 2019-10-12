College Football Rankings 2019: Overview of Week 7 Standings for NCAA Top 25

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

One college football team is likely falling out of the AP Top 25 poll after this weekend, and it's possible there could be some other big shakeups as well.

No. 20 Virginia suffered its second straight loss on Friday night, falling to Miami on the road 17-9. After also losing to No. 9 Notre Dame last week, it's likely the Cavaliers will fall out of the rankings for next week.

There are four matchups featuring a pair of ranked teams on Saturday, so there could be more significant movement to come based on those results.

As for Friday's slate, Virginia wasn't the only ranked team in action, as No. 13 Oregon cruised to a 45-3 home victory over Colorado.

Heading into the majority of this week's games taking place Saturday, here's a look at the current AP Top 25 poll, followed by some storylines to watch this weekend.

Week 7 AP Top 25

1. Alabama (5-0)

2. Clemson (5-0)

T-3. Georgia (5-0)

T-3. Ohio State (6-0)

5. LSU (5-0)

6. Oklahoma (5-0)

7. Florida (5-0)

8. Wisconsin (5-0)

9. Notre Dame (4-1)

10. Penn State (5-0)

11. Texas (4-1)

12. Auburn (5-1)

13. Oregon (5-1)

14. Boise State (5-0)

15. Utah (4-1)

16. Michigan (4-1)

17. Iowa (4-1)

18. Arizona State (4-1)

19. Wake Forest (5-0)

20. Virginia (4-2)

21. SMU (6-0)

22. Baylor (5-0)

23. Memphis (5-0)

24. Texas A&M (3-2)

25. Cincinnati (4-1)

Red River Showdown set to be thrilling

This year's edition of one of the top rivalries in college football is sure to be exciting. No. 6 Oklahoma is set to travel to No. 11 Texas in a game that will likely affect not only the Big 12 conference outlook, but also the College Football Playoff picture.

It will be the Sooners' biggest test of the season so far, as they haven't played any ranked teams during their 5-0 start. However, quarterback Jalen Hurts is no stranger to big games, as he played in plenty of huge matchups during his time at Alabama.

"It's all external factors," Hurts said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Nobody's going to change the way I think about something, what I tell my teammates or how we're going to approach it. We're going to continue to approach it by trying to go 1-0 every week."

The Longhorns may have home-field advantage, but their only loss of the season came at home, when they fell to No. 5 LSU on Sept. 7.

Last year, Oklahoma and Texas played twice, with the second matchup coming in the Big 12 championship game. The Longhorns won the first meeting 48-45, but the Sooners won 39-27 to win the Big 12 title. Expect another competitive, high-scoring game between these two top programs on Saturday.

Two big SEC clashes are on the way

Saturday is a big day for the SEC as there will be two matchups featuring a pair of ranked teams from the conference.

No. 1 Alabama will play its first game against a ranked opponent this season as it goes on the road to play No. 24 Texas A&M. This is a big matchup for the Aggies as they look to earn a huge upset victory while also trying to avoid falling out of the Top 25 poll. A loss would be Texas A&M's third of the season, ensuring it would be unranked next week if that happens.

The Crimson Tide have owned the Aggies in recent years, winning six straight matchups between the two teams. The last time Texas A&M earned a win in the series was 2012, its first year in the SEC.

The other big SEC matchup features No. 5 LSU and No. 7 Florida, a pair of undefeated teams. It should also be one of the best games of the weekend, as these have been two of the top programs in the country this season.

"I don't like 'em very much. I know they don't like us very much, and that's kind of been the talk around here," LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said of Florida, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "You just kind of have to keep your emotions in check in a game like this."

The Big Ten has a big game this weekend, too

Another exciting game on Saturday should be the Big Ten matchup between No. 10 Penn State and No. 17 Iowa.

The Nittany Lions have been dominant during their 5-0 start, scoring at least 35 points in all but one game and allowing no more than 13. But they haven't had a tough schedule. That changes now with a three-game stretch against No. 17 Iowa, No. 16 Michigan and Michigan State.

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes opened the season with four straight wins before losing at Michigan last week. However, that wasn't a bad loss, as Iowa played a competitive defensive game and fell 10-3. That's been how the Hawkeyes have played this year, as they're allowing only 8.8 points per game, which ranks third in the country.

"It's amazing. You put the tape on, especially on the defensive side of the ball, it looks the same as it did four years ago," Penn State coach James Franklin said of Iowa, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "I hope that [doesn't] come off the wrong way, because I mean that as the ultimate compliment. They do what they do, and they do it really well."

It should be exciting to watch Penn State's high-powered offense face Iowa's stout defense. The winner of that matchup could well be the victor of the game.