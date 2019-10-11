Nationals Closer Daniel Hudson to Miss NLCS Game 1 on Paternity Leave

Adam Wells
October 11, 2019

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Daniel Hudson throws a pitch to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the ninth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals will have to start the National League Championship Series without closer Daniel Hudson

Per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, Hudson was placed on paternity leave prior to Friday's Game 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

“I told him, I said, ‘Hey, family's always first,'” Nationals manager Dave Martinez told reporters. “I mean, I get it, I understand. The timing didn't work out like we thought, baby wasn't ready to come out. So we get him back when we get him back.”

The Nationals added right-hander Wander Suero to take Hudson's spot on their NLCS roster. Sean Doolittle will serve as the team's closer in Game 1 if the situation arises. 

Martinez is hopeful Hudson will be back for Game 2 on Saturday. 

Relief pitching was a problem area for Washington throughout the 2019 season. Its bullpen had the worst ERA in Major League Baseball (5.66) during the regular season. 

Hudson, who was acquired July 31 from the Toronto Blue Jays, brought some stability to the back end of the relief corps. The 32-year-old had a 1.44 ERA in 24 appearances for the Nationals following the trade. He pitched 3.2 scoreless innings over four appearances against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. 

