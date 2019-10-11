Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga Eager to Rejoin Boyhood Club Athletic in Future

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga would like to return to boyhood team Athletic Club one day, with the Basque-born star saying he has "great memories" of his time at San Mames.

Kepa, 25, became the most expensive goalkeeper in history when Chelsea triggered his €80 million buyout clause to secure his transfer from Athletic in August 2018.

Speaking on El Chiringuito (h/t Goal's Tommy Doleman), Kepa said: "Of course I would like to return to Athletic. I don't know when or how or what, but playing at Athletic obviously I'd like that. I have great memories."

The Blues stopper was born in Ondarroa in Biscay, the same province in which Bilbao is located. He joined Athletic in 2004 and spent eight years in their academy before earning his top-flight debut in September 2016.

His stay at Stamford Bridge has been fruitful. Kepa was key to Chelsea's UEFA Europa League triumph last season, namely saving two penalties against Eintracht Frankfurt in a semi-final shootout:

The Blues No. 1 also opened up on the last months of his time with Athletic, suggesting he would struggle to represent another team in La Liga:

"For several months my grandma saw more of me in the newspapers than in the flesh. There was a lot of talk about me. I was also injured for a while, so it wasn't a good moment for me. My contract was due to expire and from January onwards I was able to start talking to other clubs.

"I couldn't see myself joining [another] club. I ended up renewing my contract with the idea of staying, but six months later I left. That was the only contraction."

Chelsea also finished as runners-up to Manchester City in the final of last season's Carabao Cup, when Kepa refused to be substituted despite orders from then-manager Maurizio Sarri.

Frank Lampard has since taken over at the Chelsea helm. Goal's Nizaar Kinsella highlighted a lack of consistency among their defence since that appointment:

It's unlikely the west Londoners will be open to selling Kepa in the near future given his age and the fact that he signed a seven-year contract upon joining.

Athletic also look at ease for the time being with the man they have seemingly anointed as Kepa's long-term successor, the 22-year-old Unai Simon:

Los Leones may have to wait until Kepa's contract runs down before they can afford to re-sign their former star, though it's a boon for them to know the stopper is keen on a return.