ALCS Bracket 2019: Schedule Info, Odds Guide and Series Predictions

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Houston and the New York Yankees will face off in the American League Championship Series for the second time in three years.

In 2017, the Astros won in seven games on their way to the first World Series crown in franchise history. They are the first team to qualify for the ALCS in three straight years since Detroit did so from 2011-13.

The Yankees have lost their last three ALCS appearances in 2010, 2012 and 2017. Their presence marks the eighth year in a row in which an AL East squad has made it this far.

ALCS Schedule

Game 1: Saturday, October 12, at Houston (8:08 p.m. ET, Fox)

Game 2: Sunday, October 13, at Houston (8:08 p.m. ET, FS1)

Game 3: Tuesday, October 15, at New York (Time TBD, Fox or FS1)

Game 4: Wednesday, October 16, at New York (Time TBD, Fox or FS1)

Game 5: Thursday, October 17, at New York (Time TBD, Fox or FS1)*

Game 6: Saturday, October 19, at Houston (Time TBD, Fox or FS1)*

Game 7: Sunday, October 20, at Houston (Time TBD, Fox or FS1)*

* if necessary

ALCS Odds

Odds via Caesars

To Win Series

Houston (-165; bet $165 to win $100)

New York (+145; bet $100 to win $145)

Series Prediction

Houston over New York in 7

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Yankees have an advantage in rest, as they closed out their series with Minnesota on Monday.

A year ago, Houston benefited from extra rest and earned a road Game 1 victory over Boston before falling in that series.

The key for AJ Hinch's side is to protect home field before Gerrit Cole enters the fray. He would likely appear in Game 3 after finishing off the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

Houston swept its three-game home set with the Yankees in April and took one game at Yankee Stadium in June behind Justin Verlander.

Whichever hurler steps to the mound has to limit New York's power. Five Yankees batters hit a home run off the Twins.

Additionally, seven players recorded three or more hits, with Gleyber Torres leading the club with five.

Houston can give up hits, but it can't allow New York to string them together for extended innings, like Tampa Bay did in Game 3 against Zack Greinke.

With Verlander and Cole recovering from their ALDS appearances, Greinke would likely be in line to start at Minute Maid Park, as could Jose Urquidy, who relieved Verlander at Tropicana Field on Tuesday.

If they can't contain New York's bats, Houston could head to the Bronx either tied or down two games.

Cole could flip the series in Houston's direction at Yankee Stadium. In his last five road starts, the 20-game winner gave up three runs over 33 innings.

Houston's ideal scenario would have Verlander and Cole throwing in Games 2 and 3, so they can come back on full rest for the final two games.

Aaron Boone could go in a few directions with his rotation getting four days off. Regardless of which pitcher starts, the Yankees would only need five or six innings out of him.

New York has the better bullpen depth with a quintet of hurlers capable of silencing Houston's order.

Zack Britton, Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle, Chad Green and Aroldis Chapman combined to give up two earned runs in 9.1 ALDS innings.

The challenge facing the New York starters is limiting the production of Houston's order that scored 15 runs at home against the Rays.

Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and Yulieski Gurriel had six or more hits in the last series, while George Springer came alive with three apiece in the final two contests.

Even if the Yanks steal one of the first two games in Houston, the Astros are capable of outhitting them to earn a victory back.

If the margins remain slim entering Games 6 and 7, the top seed has the advantage with Verlander and Cole potentially finishing off the series.

In September, the two aces gave up eight earned runs in six home starts, and they held the Rays to a single run in Houston during the ALDS.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.

Cop Exclusive Pedro Martinez x B/R World Tour Merch.