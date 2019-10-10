Golden Tate, Daniel Jones' Updated Fantasy Stock for Giants After Week 6

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Daniel Jones and Golden Tate did something no other players have been able to do this season: beat the New England Patriots defense for a passing touchdown.

That was welcome news for fantasy players relying on the New York Giants playmakers, especially since it was a 64-yard strike that featured Tate breaking free from multiple defenders. It was also the first time Tate has made an impact this year after he was suspended for the first four games and tallied just three catches for 13 yards in a Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

If there were ever a time for fantasy players to start Tate this year, even against one of the league's best defenses, it was Thursday.

Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram and Wayne Gallman were all sidelined with injuries, which left New York dangerously short on offensive difference-makers. It also left Tate as the No. 1 option by default, which is not an unfamiliar role.

The 2014 Pro Bowler topped 1,000 receiving yards in three of the last five years and was solid in 2018 with 74 catches for 795 yards and four touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. He is a reliable veteran leader for the Giants offense and has a high floor for fantasy players.

Tate's ceiling isn't what it was in his prime, but he is worth starting in the flex position as long as Shepard and Engram are sidelined.

Jones should not merit the same starting consideration. While he was brilliant during his first career start with 336 passing yards and four total touchdowns in a Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has come plummeting back to earth of late.

He threw for just one touchdown in each of the last two games with two interceptions against Washington and another in the loss to the Vikings. He also threw two more picks in the first half against the Patriots before opening the third quarter with his third interception, and he struggled to look comfortable in the pocket outside of the one long touchdown connection.

Until the Giants get their full array of playmakers back, Jones should remain on the bench in fantasy leagues.

Need more help with your fantasy football lineup? Matt Camp solves your fantasy problems live on B/R Gridiron's new show, Your Fantasy Fire Drill. Download the B/R app now to submit your questions and tune in every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET.