ESPN College GameDay 2019: TV Schedule, Predictions and Location for Week 7

The ESPN College GameDay crew is double-dipping with Florida for Week 7.

After watching the Gators take down Auburn in Week 6, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and the crew head to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to watch the seventh-ranked Gators clash with the fifth-ranked LSU Tigers.

The implications don't need much of an explanation. Both teams are undefeated, have passed some noteworthy tests and stand ready to offer up what could be the game of the year.

College GameDay Week 7 Info

Date: Saturday, October 12

Time (ET): 9 a.m. to noon; game is at 8 p.m.

Location: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana



Watch: ESPN



Live Stream: ESPN+

Preview

Understandably, the conversation here might center on the defenses.

Florida boasts arguably the nation's best. The unit lets up just 9.5 points per game and has 26 sacks. Don't forget 12 interceptions.

This talent was on display for the College GameDay crew in Week 6, when Auburn went to Florida and mustered just 13 points in a 24-13 Gators win. That is borderline incredible considering the Tigers had put up 56 points the week prior and had scored at least 24 points in every game this season.

However, the Florida defense picked off Bo Nix three times and held the Auburn rushing attack to just 3.6 yards per carry on 34 attempts. Meanwhile, Kyle Trask, despite an injury scare, tossed two touchdowns, and the ground game behind him managed 132 yards.

Florida can't let the feel-good vibes last too long, though, and head coach Dan Mullen is already throwing out caution flags about LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

"I said this earlier in the week, he's easily the best guy we've played, at quarterback, this year," Mullen said, according to Amos Morale III of WWL Radio. "He can make all throws. But he also now has the experience, the pocket presence, the decision-making to get the ball to where it needs to get too."

This one doesn't just file under coachspeak, either. Burrow has smoothly completed 78.4 percent of his passes, with 22 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He's averaging 11.5 yards per pass attempt. Behind him, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has five scores on a 5.5 average. Three Burrow targets have six or more touchdowns.

Burrow's got a good defense backing him up as well. The unit has only allowed more than 14 points in a game twice, once against top-10 Texas, another in a shrug-worthy 66-38 win over Vanderbilt on the road. The unit has 13 sacks and five interceptions to its name.

But while the attention of the pregame show and broadcast might center on the quarterbacks, which defense ends up reeling in the most turnovers might end up deciding this one—which would be rather fitting for an SEC battle.

Prediction

As fun as both defenses are and as great as Florida has looked in this department particularly, it's impossible to ignore Burrow's play.

The LSU quarterback isn't just beating up on bad teams and inflating his stats. According to FiveThirtyEight's Josh Planos and Neil Paine, he is completing north of 70 percent of his passes when pressured and 83.3 percent in one-possession games.

No wonder plenty of NFL scouts figure to be in attendance.

If there is one defense that can rattle Burrow, it's probably Florida's. But this is at Tiger Stadium, and Trask had the injury in Week 6, so LSU has to be the pick to emerge the winner late.

Prediction: LSU 27, Florida 23