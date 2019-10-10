Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Talks Midfield Role, Steven Gerrard

TF-Images/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold has hinted that he would be open to a move into the midfield at Liverpool to emulate his idol, Steven Gerrard.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence in the last two seasons and has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world under manager Jurgen Klopp:

As far as his position goes, though, Alexander-Arnold is not concerned where he plays, and he has now hinted at a move to a more advanced role, per Josh Thomas of Goal:

"Obviously I'm a defender first and foremost, then I want to try and help the team create chances. For now the manager has decided I'm a right-back. That's where I'll play. I'm really not fussed where I play. I just want to play football. If a manager decides to use me in midfield, or as a centre-back or a striker then that's where I'll play.

"[I modelled myself on] Gerrard, really. Everything about his game I always admired. I always studied him and wanted to be like him. It's maybe not that important to compare because at a young age, you haven't achieved the things those types of players have. It's difficult to say whether you will or won't. Who knows?

"For now, it's about having an open mind and wanting to achieve those types of levels, wanting to be those types of players, wanting to reach the levels they've reached. Being regarded in the same bracket as them is something the best players want."

Alexander-Arnold is already well on his way to becoming an Anfield legend despite his youth.

A Liverpool academy graduate, the youngster was crucial to the Reds' UEFA Champions League triumph last season, playing 11 out of 13 matches in the campaign.

And although it is still early in 2019-20, he could potentially eclipse Gerrard this season by winning a Premier League title.

Klopp's side have an eight-point lead over defending champions Manchester City after winning their first eight games of the campaign:

Alexander-Arnold has played every minute of the season so far and has scored once and provided two assists.

There is a long way to go in the campaign and Liverpool will be wary of getting ahead of themselves.

They had a nine-point lead at the top of the table in December last year, but still ended up finishing second despite a record points haul:

However, they have started the season in brilliant fashion and are now the front-runners for the title despite not having won the league in 30 years.