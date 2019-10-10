Lucas Torreira Ready to Battle for Arsenal Spot: 'It's About Not Giving Up'

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has said he's ready to fight for his place in the first team this season.

Torreira arrived at the Gunners last summer and made an excellent start to the 2018-19 season. However, his form suffered in the second half of the campaign.

This season, the 23-year-old has only been picked to start two Premier League games by manager Unai Emery. Torreira said he respects the choices made by the coach and will be working hard to get back in the XI following the current international break, per Chris Burton of Goal:

"I don't know whether I'd say it's frustrating. All players want to play, they obviously want to be in the starting XI—that's completely normal. But that's not something that depends on me.

"It's down to the coach to make those decisions and really I have to respect that. Right now it's about not giving up.

"You have to continue working hard and whether I'm playing in the starting XI or from the bench I want to give my all for the team. That's the kind of player I am. I like to give 100 per cent for the shirt to help my team-mates and to give the fans something to cheer about."

Torreira's last Premier League start for Arsenal was in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. Per football writer David Alexander Hughes, in that encounter he was utilised in an advanced position:

Zach Lowy also noted during the game that being used in a more attacking role doesn't get the best from the player's attributes:

Unsurprisingly, Torreira failed to shine in an unfamiliar spot and was brought off after just 55 minutes of the game.

The Uruguayan has prove to be at his best when he's in one of the deeper midfield berths. Torreira is tenacious in his defensive work, as he's quick across the ground and has a huge appetite for big challenges, despite his diminutive stature.

On the ball he's resourceful too, able to switch the play and thread short passes into feet of team-mates in advanced positions.

Arsenal writer Layth Yousif noted Torreira is still well thought of by the Arsenal crowd despite being on the fringes of the side:

After confirming Granit Xhaka as the club captain, the Swiss will likely be a regular in midfield, while Matteo Guendouzi has been one of the team's standout players this term. Dani Ceballos and Joe Willock will also be vying for a spot in this area of the field.

Torreira will need to rediscover the form he showed at the start of last season if he does want to guarantee a starting spot with that in mind. With Arsenal involved in the Premier League, UEFA Europa League and League Cup at the moment, he will have plenty of opportunities to make a case.