Rockets Rumors: Former No. 1 Overall Pick Anthony Bennett Waived by Houston

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Anthony Bennett's stay in Houston was brief, as Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Wednesday that the former No. 1 overall pick has been waived by the Rockets.

The move comes after Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported on Oct. 2 that Bennett was set to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery "that is expected to prevent him from earning a roster spot."

The Rockets signed Bennett in late July.

