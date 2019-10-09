Josh Gordon, Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Outlook After Phillip Dorsett's Injury

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have ruled out wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (hamstring) for their Thursday night matchup against the New York Giants, and while the offense that has outscored opponents 155-34 through five weeks will likely be just fine, Dorsett's absence could have fantasy implications.

Dorsett leads New England receivers with three touchdowns but sits behind Julian Edelman (41), Josh Gordon (35) and James White (30) with 23 targets. The 26-year-old is third with 197 yards behind Edelman (336) and Gordon (280).

All of that has amounted to 54.8 standard PPR (points per reception) fantasy points from Dorsett, good for second among Pats WRs behind Edelman's 76.8. Gordon is right behind Dorsett with 53.1.

It goes without saying that Edelman is a no-brainer start, especially coming off of his best game of the year with eight receptions on nine targets for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Gordon's target share shouldn't change without Dorsett, seeing as Dorsett has been targeted more than Gordon in just one game this season. The All-Pro's value will likely remain with upside at WR2 despite not scoring a touchdown since Week 1.

Gordon could become more of an end-zone target and perhaps secure his first 100-yard receiving game of 2019. However, the receiver who stands to gain the most value in Dorsett's absence is undrafted rookie Jakobi Meyers.

Dorsett exited the Patriots' Week 5 win over Washington in the first quarter. For the remainder of the game, per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Meyers lined up at WR3. Reiss added that Meyers projects to do the same on Thursday night.

Establish The Run's Adam Levitan relayed Meyers' potential based on his preseason performance:

Meyers has just four receptions on six targets for 66 yards and no touchdowns across three regular-season games.

But without Dorsett, especially in an offense moving so efficiently this year and one that has traditionally not missed a beat regardless of personnel, Meyers is worth a look on the waiver wire at flex against a Giants unit that ranks 28th in passing defense.