Brian Flores Says Josh Rosen Will Remain Dolphins Starting QB for Rest of Season

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 9, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29: Josh Rosen #3 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins will remain Josh Rosen's team for the remainder of the 2019 season. 

Per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced Wednesday their quarterback situation this year is "settled" with Rosen leading them. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.    

Related

    Panic Meter for NFL's Struggling Teams 😬

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Panic Meter for NFL's Struggling Teams 😬

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Week 6 Fantasy Big Board 📋

    @TheMattCamp unveils his positional rankings to help you set your lineups

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Week 6 Fantasy Big Board 📋

    @TheMattCamp unveils his positional rankings to help you set your lineups

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report

    Baker's Attitude Is Frustrating NFL Vets

    'He acts like he's won 10 Super Bowls. He hasn't won any'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Baker's Attitude Is Frustrating NFL Vets

    'He acts like he's won 10 Super Bowls. He hasn't won any'

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Some ‘Sweetness’ in Montgomery

    Walter Payton’s son sees ‘something special’ in David Montgomery; that’s just what these Bears need to win it all 🐻⬇️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Some ‘Sweetness’ in Montgomery

    Walter Payton’s son sees ‘something special’ in David Montgomery; that’s just what these Bears need to win it all 🐻⬇️

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report