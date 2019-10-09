Brian Flores Says Josh Rosen Will Remain Dolphins Starting QB for Rest of Season

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins will remain Josh Rosen's team for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced Wednesday their quarterback situation this year is "settled" with Rosen leading them.

