Czech Republic vs. England: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

England travel to the Czech Republic on Friday for their 2020 European Championship Group A qualifier.

The Three Lions have a perfect record from four matches, and Gareth Southgate's side will advance to the finals with a victory at the Sinobo Stadium in Prague.

The Czechs are second behind England in the standings, but they were thrashed 5-0 in the corresponding fixture in March at Wembley Stadium.

Date: Friday, 11 October

Time: 8:45 p.m. local, 7:45 p.m. BST, 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), ESPN+ (USA), TUDNxtra (USA)

TV Info: ITV 1 (UK)

Odds: Czech Republic 33-5, England 21-50, draw 37-10 (per Caesars)

Preview

England are one step away from booking their place in next summer's finals, and they've proved their fourth-placed finish at the 2018 World Cup was no fluke.

The Three Lions have cruised through the group, with 19 goals to their name.

The Czechs recovered from their opening matchday loss to England, and three victories in their last four qualifiers have them strongly positioned for the runner-up spot.

James Maddison could make his debut after being picked for a third time by Southgate, and the Leicester City midfielder is proving to be one of the Premier League's most impressive creators.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The 22-year-old has two goals and two assists in seven league outings, and he told BBC Radio 5 live (h/t BBC Sport) he's ready to put on his country's shirt:

"I have always wanted to play for England.

"I'm not naive enough to sit here and say I should be playing. If that opportunity does come I will be ready, more than ready.

"I'm not going banging on the manager's door saying I need to be playing because this is only my third squad. I keep realistic, but keep hungry to get minutes because that's why I'm here. I'm not here to just make up the numbers."

Southgate has freshened his squad by including in-form young players at the expense of regulars. Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard have been excluded along with Kyle Walker and Eric Dier.

Alik Keplicz/Associated Press

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori have all been called up after an excellent spell of form for the Blues.

Abraham is the Premier League's joint-top scorer with eight goals in eight appearances, and it would not be a surprise to see the 22-year-old start in a 4-3-3 formation alongside Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling in the forward line.

Mount, 20, has also proved himself to be one of the most exciting midfielders in England, and he has twice come off the bench to win caps under Southgate.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

The hosts could struggle after losing three of their squad to injury, with full-back Filip Novak, centre-half David Hovorka and versatile midfielder David Pavelka all withdrawing from the squad, according to WhoScored.

The Czechs have conceded eight times in qualification, and coach Jaroslav Silhavy will be concerned by the amount of goalscoring talent available for the visitors.

Roma striker Patrik Schick, who is on loan at RB Leipzig this season, will be looking to find the back of the net in Prague after hitting four goals already in Group A.