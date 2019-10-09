Texas' B.J. Foster: Jalen Hurts Should Slide 'Or It's Not Gonna Be Good for Him'

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Texas safety B.J. Foster is getting started on the trash talk leading into Saturday's showdown against Oklahoma.

Per 247Sports' Chip Brown, Foster said Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts should slide when he runs the ball.

"He's not dumb," Foster said. "He's gonna have to slide, or it's not gonna be good for him."

Hurts' dual-threat ability has made him a front-runner for the Heisman Trophy and has the Sooners ranked second in the nation with 53.4 points per game. The senior star leads the team with 499 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 57 attempts.

Texas will be looking for its second straight regular-season victory over Oklahoma this Saturday. Last year's Red River Showdown was the coming-out party for Tom Herman's Longhorns when they stunned their rival 48-45 en route to their first 10-win season since 2009.

The Sooners got their revenge in the Big 12 Championship Game with a 39-27 win. They are a 10.5-point favorite this week, per Caesars Sportsbook.

Foster will be an integral part of Texas' defensive game plan. The sophomore was a big factor against Kyler Murray last year in the regular-season win with two tackles for loss, one sack and one pass breakup. He will need another big performance if the Longhorns are to avoid a second 2019 loss.