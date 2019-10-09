Trent Alexander-Arnold Owes 'Everything' to Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoken of the admiration he has for club manager Jurgen Klopp.

Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed an incredible rise in recent years, cementing his status in the Reds starting XI and evolving into one of the best full-backs in the game. The Liverpool academy graduate was a key part of the team winning the UEFA Champions League last term.

Speaking about Klopp following the German's four-year anniversary in charge of the Merseyside giants, Alexander-Arnold outlined how important the coach has been in his development and said he owes "everything" to him, per Robin Bairner of Goal:

"Without him, who knows what would have happened. He's the one that's given me the most opportunities—more opportunities than I could even ask for. He's put a lot of trust and faith in me personally, and I've tried to repay him every time he's done that.

"... Within his first few weeks he was down at the academy watching the young lads, and that almost gave us a bit more faith and gave a statement to the club that he is going to use young players and give us those chances.

"He's shown over the four-year period that he has given those young players their chances and given them opportunities, and obviously I'm one of the youngsters that have been given them."

Here is more of what the England international had to say:

The job done by Klopp at Liverpool has been extraordinary. He has transformed the side from one that occasionally qualified for the Champions League into an outfit that have made the final of the competition for the last two seasons:

Liverpool's Twitter account provided some of the numbers behind the German's tenure so far:

Klopp has excelled in a number of areas as Reds boss. When the club have sanctioned big-money deals, the players coming in have tended to make a major impact, while bargain acquisitions have also settled seamlessly into the side.

Additionally, Klopp has helped bring on the games of players who predate his arrival at the club. For Alexander-Arnold, his arrival came at the perfect time, and the former Borussia Dortmund boss has helped transform him into one of the best right-backs around.

Although there may be some fine-tuning Alexander-Arnold needs to do in defence, going forward he is a huge threat with his energetic surges and pinpoint delivery. Scouted Football summed up what an influence he can be in the final third:

Early in his career, Alexander-Arnold has already accomplished so much in winning the Champions League. You sense that won't be the last piece of silverware he gets his hands on for his boyhood club.

The Premier League will be a big target for the Reds this season after they missed out on the prize by one point to Manchester City last term. After eight games of the current campaign, Liverpool have already established an eight-point lead over the champions.