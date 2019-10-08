David Robinson Breaks Down Why Coach Tim Duncan Will Be Great for Spurs

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIOctober 9, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, TX - OCTOBER 5: Coach Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs looks on before the game against the Orlando Magic during the preseason on October 5, 2019 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photos by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images)
Logan Riely/Getty Images

David Robinson is uniquely qualified to comment on Tim Duncan's qualifications as a new assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs, their former team.

"He's great with the guys and he projects a confidence," Robinson said on ESPN's The Jump (h/t News 4 San Antonio). The Hall of Famer affectionately known best as The Admiral added:

"He brings professionalism. He brings a focus. Kind of like [Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich). A no nonsense kind of mentality. 

[...]

"I think that's going to play on those young guys because that's the thing we're missing right now—that leadership in that locker room to make sure that, hey, let's take this to the next level."

Duncan was hired to Popovich's coaching staff in July. 

"It's only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan's assistant, that he returns the favor," Popovich joked as the organization formally announced Duncan's hiring.

The 43-year-old won five NBA titles as a player under Popovich. Duncan spent his whole playing career in San Antonio from 1997 to 2016. Robinson played alongside Duncan from 1997 to 2003, winning two championships. 

Duncan was working on the court in pregame warmups with Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge prior to their preseason game against Miami on Tuesday night:

"I thought that he would ride off into the sunset and never come back," Aldridge told reporters at media day on Sept. 30. "But he just loves the game so much."

"Something tells me it's not going to be his passion for life, but he's going to be great this year," Popovich noted. 

The true test will begin on Oct. 23 when the New York Knicks visit the Spurs for their regular-season opener. 

