David Robinson Breaks Down Why Coach Tim Duncan Will Be Great for Spurs

David Robinson is uniquely qualified to comment on Tim Duncan's qualifications as a new assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs, their former team.

"He's great with the guys and he projects a confidence," Robinson said on ESPN's The Jump (h/t News 4 San Antonio). The Hall of Famer affectionately known best as The Admiral added:

"He brings professionalism. He brings a focus. Kind of like [Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich). A no nonsense kind of mentality.

[...]

"I think that's going to play on those young guys because that's the thing we're missing right now—that leadership in that locker room to make sure that, hey, let's take this to the next level."

Duncan was hired to Popovich's coaching staff in July.

"It's only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan's assistant, that he returns the favor," Popovich joked as the organization formally announced Duncan's hiring.

The 43-year-old won five NBA titles as a player under Popovich. Duncan spent his whole playing career in San Antonio from 1997 to 2016. Robinson played alongside Duncan from 1997 to 2003, winning two championships.

Duncan was working on the court in pregame warmups with Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge prior to their preseason game against Miami on Tuesday night:

"I thought that he would ride off into the sunset and never come back," Aldridge told reporters at media day on Sept. 30. "But he just loves the game so much."

"Something tells me it's not going to be his passion for life, but he's going to be great this year," Popovich noted.

The true test will begin on Oct. 23 when the New York Knicks visit the Spurs for their regular-season opener.