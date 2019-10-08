Cowboys News: Jerry Jones 'Optimistic' Tyron Smith, La'el Collins Play vs. Jets

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday he's "optimistic" starting tackles Tyron Smith (ankle injury) and La'el Collins (knee injury) will be available for Sunday's Week 6 game against the New York Jets.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News provided the update.

Smith suffered an ankle sprain against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. He missed the team's 34-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, a game in which Dallas allowed three sacks and accumulated virtually nothing offensively until it fell into a 24-0 hole.

The 28-year-old USC product has been one of the NFL's most valuable tackles since the Cowboys selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2011 draft. He's earned six straight Pro Bowl selections and ranks second at the position in Approximate Value since his rookie year, according to Pro Football Reference.

Collins left Sunday's loss in the third quarter with his knee injury and didn't return. A subsequent MRI showed no serious damage, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

"We'll see. We'll take him day by day," head coach Jason Garrett told reporters Monday. "He hurt his knee in the game and was not able to finish, obviously. He's a tough guy, so we'll give him every chance as we go, and the MRI was fine today. But again, we'll just see how he does day by day this week."

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Cowboys as early nine-point favorites over the winless Jets.

While that's typically a situation where a team could rest a key player or two, especially with a vital NFC East clash with the Philadelphia Eagles on tap in Week 7, Dallas is coming off two straight losses after a 3-0 start and will want to get back on track.

The Cowboys will try to get Smith and Collins back on the field to face the Jets. Cameron Fleming would be the next tackle up should either starter miss Sunday's game.