Video: Knicks' Marcus Morris Ejected for Bouncing Ball Off Justin Anderson's Head

It took only the first game of the preseason for Marcus Morris to earn his first ejection of 2019-20.

The New York Knicks forward was flat-out disrespectful to Justin Anderson in Monday's game against the Washington Wizards:

Morris earned a flagrant-2 foul, which led to an automatic ejection from the game.

The 30-year-old is in his first year in New York but already has a reputation as an agitator. The veteran has been ejected three times in the regular season over the last two years while earning 20 technical fouls in this stretch.

He has 55 technicals over his nine-year NBA career.

It seems the change in uniform hasn't altered his mindset on the court.

