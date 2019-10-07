Look: PSU's Antonio Shelton Shares Alumni Letter Asking for Teammate to Cut Hair

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton posted a racist letter one of his teammates received that degraded the recipient and implored him to cut his dreadlocks:

The letter was directed to "Jonathan" and signed "Dave Petersen" and explains the writer and his wife are "proud 'older' graduates of Penn State" who follow all sports and not just football.

In the second paragraph, the alumnus says he and his wife miss "clean-cut young men and women" and criticizes the player's dreadlocks:

"Though the athletes of today are certainly superior to those in my days; we miss the clean cut young men and women from those days. Watching the Idaho game on TV we couldn’t help but notice your—well—awful hair. Surely there must be mirrors in the locker room! Don’t you have parents or girlfriend who’ve told you those shoulder length dreadlocks look disgusting and are certainly not attractive."

It goes on to say: "You need to remember you represent all Penn Staters both current and those alumni from years past. We would welcome the reappearance of dress codes for athletes."

The writer also explains he has stopped watching the NFL because some players have tattoos, "awful hair" and celebrate in the end zone.

While Shelton did not reveal which teammate received the letter, Anthony Colucci of Onward State pointed out safety Jonathan Sutherland is the only player on the team who spells his first name that way.

Sutherland also sports dreadlocks.

Penn State is off to a 5-0 start and is No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25. It faces the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road Saturday in what promises to be a significant test.