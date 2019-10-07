Tom Brady Has High Praise for Julian Edelman; Talks 'Thursday Night Football'

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Julian Edelman led the New England Patriots in receiving Sunday afternoon with 110 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions as the team beat Washington 33-7 to remain undefeated.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP's efforts did not go unnoticed by quarterback Tom Brady, who told WEEI's The Greg Hill Show Monday morning that Edelman is "one of the best players in the history of the franchise." Brady also lauded Edelman for his toughness, as the 33-year-old has been playing through a chest injury he suffered in Week 3 (h/t Ryan Hannable).

A Thursday Night Football matchup with the 2-3 New York Giants shouldn't slow the Pats down.

"I don't mind them," Brady said of Thursday night contests (h/t Hannable). "I've played quite a few over the course of my career. ... It's pretty cool on the back end to rest and recover."

