Mohamed Salah Reportedly a Doubt for Liverpool vs. Man Utd with Ankle Injury

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah could reportedly be a doubt to face Manchester United following the international break after he suffered an ankle injury against Leicester City on Saturday.

The Reds maintained their perfect start to the season and moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after they beat Leicester 2-1, while Manchester City fell 2-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It wasn't all good news for Jurgen Klopp's side, however, following reports on Monday that Salah had picked up an ankle injury in the process:

Salah, 27, has again been influential for Liverpool this season, scoring four goals and recording three assists in eight Premier League starts.

James Milner provided a 95th-minute penalty winner at Anfield after James Maddison cancelled out Sadio Mane's opening goal in what was a tense meeting on Merseyside:

Leicester substitute Hamza Choudhury was cautioned for his challenge on Salah when the score was still tied at 1-1 in the 89th minute.

Klopp reacted angrily to the challenge and said a red card should have been issued considering the speed Choudhury was travelling at, via Hayters TV:

Sportswriter Warren Haughton offered a different view and suggested Klopp was wrong to advise the Leicester player following the incident:

The international break is well-timed when taking Salah's blow into account, giving him a little less than a fortnight to recover for the Week 9 visit to Old Trafford on October 20.

Liverpool will have high hopes of beating a United team that's failed to win their last three games and lost 1-0 away to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side haven't scored more than one goal in a match since they beat Chelsea 4-0 on the first day of the season, while Liverpool have conceded fewer goals than any other team in the Premier League (six).

Liverpool should get the better of this United team without the services of Salah. Divock Origi or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain seems the most likely to replace the Egyptian in the starting lineup. Winger Xherdan Shaqiri may also be set for a start if he recovers from injury in time. The Switzerland international came off the bench to put two past the Red Devils last season when Liverpool beat United 3-1 at home in December.

Salah is averaging almost one direct goal involvement per league match this season. His performances so far may not have quite matched up with previous campaigns at Anfield, though he remains a key player in the team.